FRED A. MCCOMAS, age 67, passed away with his family by his side at his home in Elkhart on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Fred was born October 3, 1953 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Fred and Virginia (Dew)McComas. He was a graduate of DuPont High School, class of 1971, and on March 5, 1973, he married his childhood sweetheart, Margaret "Maggie" Lillard. They recently celebrated 48 years of marriage.
Margaret survives, along with their daughter Tonya (Jimmy) Cobb of Vandalia, Michigan and their granddaughter Maddie (Josh Cameron) Cobb. Surviving as well are his siblings Judy Charcandy, Joy Leshon, Jean Graley, June (Ray) Gurski, and Joan Fizer, (Tony McKeown) his brother-in-law Tom Elkins and his sister-in-law Judy McComas, all of West Virginia. Fred is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as his "honorary" family, the Fizers of Elkhart, who considered him part of their family for many years. He was preceded in death by his siblings Janice Elkins, Tom McComas, and Rose Metheny and his in-laws Jack Charcandy, Bud Leshon and Jerry Graley.
Following Fred's wishes, there will be no viewing, but the McComas family will hold a celebration of his life at a later time. Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service has been entrusted with his care.
Fred was employed as a tow motor driver and in shipping departments at different factories throughout the Elkhart area before his retirement in 2010. In his younger years, Fred played slow pitch softball and bowled in Elkhart leagues, enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR races, visiting casinos and playing scratch-off lottery tickets.
Most of all, Fred loved being a husband, father and grandfather. Spending time with his family and friends was his favorite thing to do.
In Lieu of flowers, the McComas family would like donations to be given to the Elkhart Center for Hospice through their main campus address at 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, Indiana for the care and concern shown to Fred and his family during his illness.
To leave a message of comfort for the McComas family, light a virtual candle in Fred's memory, or share a story of Fred's life, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.