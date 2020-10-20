FRED A. "FREDDIE" SCHANZ, 50, of Poca, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at CAMC General Division from complications of a brain aneurysm.
Freddie graduated from Nitro High School, Class of '88 and was a member of the football team. He worked for Jon Burdette at Burdette Realty Improvement.
Freddie was always there to help anyone that called on him regardless of the need. He enjoyed spending time at his property in Poca tinkering and tending to the wildlife. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors.
With the assistance of CORE, Freddie gave the gift of life to multiple recipients by being an organ donor.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred A. Schanz, Jr. and step-sister Robin Bailes Ilderton.
The joy and laughter that Freddie shared will be fondly remembered by his Mom and Dad Janet and Tony Varlas, step-mom Donna Schanz, sister Cathy Poleway, step-sister Melissa Varlas and step-brother Michael Varlas, and numerous nieces and nephews, and by all that knew him.
The family would like the thank the staff of 4c Neuro ICU and CORE for their care, support, and compassion during Freddie's stay.
Due the COVID-19 restrictions there will be no formal visitation or memorial service. The family will have a private celebration of Freddie's life at a future date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be sent to: Paws on the Mountain Greyhound Adoption, John and Denise Davis, 862 Cressen Drive, Gerrardstown, WV 25420-3539 http://pawsonthemountain.org
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Freddie's family and you may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com