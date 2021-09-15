FRED D. NICHOLS, 92, of Glasgow passed away on September 11, 2021 at home. He was born at Coco West Virginia. He was a US Army veteran and an insurance agent for more than 60 years, and former owner of Glasgow Insurance Agency. As a result, he was a well-known and respected businessman throughout the Kanawha Valley for decades.
Preceding him in death were his mother Della Carte Nichols, his father Fred Nichols, and brother Vernon Ray Nichols.
Surviving are his loving wife of 60 years, Sue C. Nichols, daughter Susie Staples, son-in-law Ted Staples, grandson John Staples, son Donny Nichols, and daughter-in-law Dee Nichols.
The family would like to thank his caregivers Rose Moles and Loretta Moore who provided services to Fred over the past several years. Their dedication to helping him enjoy living at home made a huge difference during his final years.
Services will be held on Thursday, September 16, at Cooke Funeral Home in Cedar Grove West Virginia with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Visitation will be from 12 until 1 p.m., with services beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
On behalf of the family, we ask that everyone in attendance for the visitation or service wear a mask due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
