Fred Daniel Adkins

Fred Daniel Adkins
SYSTEM

FRED DANIEL ADKINS, 95, of Yawkey, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 27, 2020. Per his request, Fred will be cremated and his ashes will be buried with his wife, Eloise. Due to the Coronavirus, a graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, March 29, 2020

Clevenger, Ralph - Noon, Hodam Creek Cemetery, Hacker Valley.

Fox, Etta - 2 p.m., Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville.