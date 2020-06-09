Fred Daniel Adkins

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


FRED DANIEL ADKINS, 95, of Yawkey, WV, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 27, 2020. Per his request, Fred will be cremated and his ashes will be buried with his wife Eloise. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Forks of Coal Memorial Park, Alum Creek, WV. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org

Local Spotlight

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Collins, JoAnna - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Cummings, Debra - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Harden, Bernice Justine Wolfe - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Higginbotham, Cathy - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Lanham, Brenda - 1 p.m., Okey Lanham Jr. Cemetery, Gilboa.

Litteral, Alma - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Quade, Judy - 11 a.m., Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Rollins, Ricky - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.