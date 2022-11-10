Thank you for Reading.

Fred E. Mourey Sr.
FRED E. MOUREY, SR. 86 of Summersville went home to be with the Lord on Monday November 7, 2022 at UHC in Bridgeport, with his family by his side.

He was born at Summersville June 1, 1936 to William Kessler Mourey and Rilda Donaldson Mourey.

