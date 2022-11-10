FRED E. MOUREY, SR. 86 of Summersville went home to be with the Lord on Monday November 7, 2022 at UHC in Bridgeport, with his family by his side.
He was born at Summersville June 1, 1936 to William Kessler Mourey and Rilda Donaldson Mourey.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
FRED E. MOUREY, SR. 86 of Summersville went home to be with the Lord on Monday November 7, 2022 at UHC in Bridgeport, with his family by his side.
He was born at Summersville June 1, 1936 to William Kessler Mourey and Rilda Donaldson Mourey.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Homer Mourey, sister Helen Neff and his beloved grandson Daniel Nutter. Fred was a veteran of the Korean War and was a marine. He was a member of the Woodbine Baptist Church, formerly (Central) of Summersville. He loved to hunt, fish, go to eat at Shoney's, put up produce(can)and spent time with his family.
After he retired, he spent a lot of time in Pocahontas County at camp with his family and friends. He loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He doted on his great grandchildren and spent many hours playing cars, darts, watching cartoons, and playing cards. He loved his family.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Doris (Dot); son, Fred Jr. (Lisa) Mourey of Scott Depot; daughters, Lynda (Dave) Osborne of Mount Lookout and Robin (Gene) Nutter of Mount Nebo; grandchildren, Lori (Nathan) Ramsey of Summersville, Dale (Shanna) Nutter of Ramseur, NC and Heather (Andy) Wade, Norman, OK.; great grandchildren, Lilly and Logan Ramsey, Livy, Levi, and Jaxon Nutter and Emmett Wade; his siblings, Don Mourey, Bill (Norma)Mourey, Dorothy Thompson and Nina Moore.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, November 11 in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville with Pastor Earl Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin. Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Friday.
E-Condolences: watersfuneralchapel.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.