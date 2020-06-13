Fred Hartless

FRED HARTLESS, 71, of Chelyan, died June 11, 2020. Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, with visitation 30 minutes prior. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

