FRED HARTLESS, 71, of Chelyan, died June 11, 2020, at home.
He retired from Drug Emporium after a long career in retail that began right after he graduated from East Bank High School in 1967 and he was a member of Chelyan United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by parents: Raymond and Thelfa Williams Hartless.
Surviving are wife: Debbie Bradley Hartless of Chelyan; sisters-in-law: Jeanie (Butch) Thompson and Becky Bradley; niece: Rachel Thompson; nephews: Brian (Sherry) Bradley, Jamie (Charity) Thompson and Billy Hatcher; great nieces: Abbie Bradley and Tori (John) Long; great nephews: Bradley and Caleb Thompson, and Forest and Adam Hatcher; and cousin: Karen (Ricky) Glover.
A service and entombment will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, with Rev. Bob Goldsburg officiating. Friends may call 30 minutes prior to the service at the cemetery.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnson@charterinternet.com.