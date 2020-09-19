FRED HOMER DEPOY, 77, of Charleston, passed away peacefully in his home on September 16, 2020.
Fred was born March 2, 1943 in Braxton County to the late Joseph DePoy and Marjorie Smith DePoy Warner. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his step-father, William Warner; and the mother of his children, Rilla.
Left to cherish his memory are loving wife and caregiver, Sherry Payne Keeney-DePoy at home; son, Anthony DePoy (Lynn) of Cummings, Georgia; daughter, Nicole Dessberg (Victor) of Davie, Florida; grandchildren, Rio DePoy, Taylor/Emily, Chelsea, Faith and Jacob Dessberg all of Florida; step-daughter, April Bostic (Rob); step-son, Craig Keeney (Ashlie); step-grandchildren, Rece Amburgey, Avry and Ayden Bostic; Kyla and Emmarie Keeney; sister-in-law, Shirley Whitt (Jack) all of West Virginia; numerous loved relatives, friends, and neighbors; and his dog, Coco, whom he loved dearly.
Fred was a humble man, known for his simplicity. His family will remember him as a gently and easy going man whose love for family and friends fueled him in his career and lifestyle. Fred enjoyed watching sports, woodworking, rifle making, and leather making. His beautiful life and courageous soul will always be cherished in the lives of those who knew him.
Fred graduated from Charleston High School, and retired in 2008 as Production Manager from Douglas Barrels after years of employment. He was a longtime member of the National Muzzleloading Rifle Association, WV Clays, Inc., and Kentucky Rifle Association (46 years). Fred also was an avid participant and attendee of gun shows in Louisville, Kentucky, as well as local gun shows along with his longtime friend, Freddy Hanshaw. In 2015, Fred attended his 50th show in a row in Friendship, Indiana.
Fred loved his farm and looked forward to the annual Smith Reunion of which he got to spend time with family and friends. He also loved spending time at Douglas Barrels on Thursdays with other retirees and current employees, until he was unable to do so.
The family would like to give a BIG thanks to Neil Kidd, Kay and Dannill Allen for all their help and support at the farm after Fred was unable to take care of it.
A celebration of Fred's life will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 20, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Fred's brother-in-law, Jack Witt officiating. A visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.
Inurnment will take place at a later date next to his mother in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donation be made in Fred's memory to the Salvation Army.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are preferred.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.