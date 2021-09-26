Fred "June Bug" Hinkle Sep 26, 2021 27 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FRED "JUNE BUG" HINKLE 63, of Camden on Gauley, passed away September 22, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Malcomb Cemetery, Camden on Gauley, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hinkle Gauley Camden Fred Malcomb Cemetery Pass Away June Bug Recommended for you Local Spotlight Marie Frances Spaulding Clem Darrell Dewayne Dolin Blank Glen Earnest Craddock Rena Marie Byrd Danny L. Griffith Sr. Blank Rosilee Lovejoy Ashworth Blank Betty Jane Blackwell Roberta M. Kelly Louise (Workman) Gunnoe Doris Ann Johnson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 25, 2021 Daily Mail WV Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business Charleston inventor's 'light bulb' moment sparks fiber optics technology breakthrough Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists