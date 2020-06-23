Fred L. Pearson

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


FRED L. PEARSON, 87, of Point Pleasant, WV passed away June 21, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant. Deal Funeral Home is serving the family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Anderson, Fred Victor - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Loudermilk, Louis - 1 p.m., Bennett Place Cemetery, Clintonville.

McBrayer, Carol - 2 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Peck, Tina - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Roush, James B. "Jim" - 2 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Point Pleasant.

Steele, Shawn - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Tate, Don - 7 p.m., Mt. Heights Church, South Charleston.