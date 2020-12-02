FRED M. "BLUE" WESTFALL, 72, of Charleston, was received into the arms of Jesus on Saturday November 28th, after a short battle with cancer. Due to Covid, a service for immediate family is being planned. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. And A final obituary will be forthcoming.
Trending Now
Articles
- Charleston police officer shot; suspect in custody
- Ryan Pritt: Neal Brown deals with the web-based rumor mill
- WVU basketball: Mountaineers face ultimate test vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
- Gazette-Mail editorial: WV Dems might have learned, but will they live?
- The Food Guy: Three delicious days dining around Marion County
- State tax collections continue to top projections in November
- With COVID-19 surging, Justice considers 'stringent' measures, including bar closings
- WVU football recruiting: Mountaineers could have one of best signing classes in decades
- Bill's Best ... place to escape turkey in downtown Charleston
- Timberline Mountain's Indiana owners spend $10M for new lifts, lodge makeover