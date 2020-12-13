Fred M. Westfall

FRED "BLUE" M. WESTFALL, age 72, of Charleston, WV, surrounded by close family, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, November 28th.
Blue, as he was most commonly known by friends around Charleston, was born in Clarksburg, WV, September 27th, 1948 to the late Fred Washington Westfall and Hazel Mae (Fortney) Westfall.
He was preceded in death by both his parents; brothers, Bernard Westfall and Bill Gaston; and sisters, Betty Jo Williams, and Bernice "Pee Wee" Randolph.
Left to cherish his memory are his only child, daughter, Vanessa Melanie Westfall of Atlanta, GA; his sister, Oretta "Susie" Gaston Keeney (Charles) of Charleston; brother, Terry Westfall of Charleston; and sister, Wendy Westfall Williams (Steve) of Cross Lanes. He also leaves behind many, nephews, nieces, cousins, two aunts, beloved friends and his church family at Unity of Kanawha Valley.
Blue graduated from Victory High School in Clarksburg, WV. Shortly thereafter, he voluntarily enlisted in the US Army where he served honorably oversees in Germany. While serving in Germany, he met and married his only wife, Barbara K. West, of Greece. In 1968, Blue served a year in Vietnam in the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry in coordination with the 101st Airborne Division. After leaving the military, he "vowed never to harm anything, man nor beast." And he said of his bride, "she taught me old fashioned values about family and life" that made him a better man and ultimately helped to save his life.
Blue was an eternal learner. Family and friends will tell you he went to school for everything. After being honorably discharged from the Army, and some time in California and Maryland, he went back to school then landed as a field engineer for Storage Technology Corporation (STC) in Boulder, CO in the 1970s. In the 1980s, he carried on as an engineer for other companies, even contracting work at Fort Carson Army Base in Colorado. Blue and Barbara enjoyed the entrepreneurial life, too, as the owners of Varvara's Boutique in Boulder, CO. In the 1990s he learned jewelry and watch repair and worked at Schappel's Jewelers in Crossroads Mall, Boulder.
Always Christian and spiritual, Blue loved his wife's Greek Orthodox church, Sts. Peter & Paul; he wore the black captain's hat while managing the calamari station at the annual Greek Festival. But it was in Boulder that he discovered the inclusivity of Unity Church; and thus, Unity became a pivotal part of his life.
In the 1990s, Blue yearned for warmer weather and moved to Clearwater Beach, FL where he worked for several years as the GM for Paradise Cove Motel and Coral Reef Motel. You could not find finer accommodations on the beach. Later, he merged his love of fishing, customer service, and general contracting by managing the famous
Bait Shack in Clearwater Beach. Over his tenure there, he rebuilt the business board by board. Blue enjoyed the relaxing Florida beach life most of all and became an avid deep-sea fisherman.
In the early 2000s, Blue was called back to West Virginia. He enrolled at Kanawha Valley Community Technical College where he "delighted to find they offered courses in Substance Abuse Counseling, Peer Support, and Co-Occurring Disorders. I knocked and the door was opened." To his family and friend's great pride, Blue graduated summa cum laude from Bridge Valley Community College with a degree in Peer Counseling / Addiction Counseling. He quickly started his own business, Two2Two Wellness & Recovery, working with West Virginia Family Support and Rehabilitation Services. Blue found his clarion call late in life - helping to counsel US veterans suffering from addiction. Those who knew Blue, through tireless hours spent with his clients, knew how much he loved his work and the impact he was making in their lives. "I'm realizing and working towards fulfilling a dream to assisting others. My years of generations, degenerations, and regenerations are being played out on a daily basis and I now know enough to live one day at a time. But for the grace of God go I." Up unto his final days, Blue continued learning, beginning studies at Ohio Christian University.
Known as the "Minister of Maintenance" at Unity of Kanawha Valley, Blue was a pillar of love and support to the congregation and staff. His beloved rescue polydactyl tuxedo cat, CC (Church Cat) has been a regular fixture for almost as long. Blue could be found at the crack of dawn setting up tents and chairs for any church gathering, cleaning up and turning off lights in the church late at night after ancillary meetings, and keeping an eye on the grounds 24/7.
His zeal for helping others, his love of God, prayer and meditation, and his passion of learning and his affection for animals were the common threads of beauty throughout his life. Lest we not forget Blue's shy dimpled smile, his snappy fashion sense, and his fanaticism over karaoke and Van Morrison! The loss of Blue will be felt deep, far and wide.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Rd, Charleston, WV 25314 c/o Pam Hippler.