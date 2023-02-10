On February 9, 2023, FRED NEWSOME, SR., 92, of Wharton, WV, went home to be with the Lord.
He is predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Mae Newsome; his parents, C. C. and Elizabeth Newsome; his brothers Calvin, Lowell, Christopher Howard, Millis, Thomas, and Christopher; sisters Della and Ella. He is survived by his sons, Fred (Janet) Newsome, Jr. of Madison, James E. Newsome of Lake Jackson, TX, and Terry Lee (Teresa) Newsome of Quinland, WV; grandchildren, Eric (Kathy) Newosme, Chad (Karrie) Newsome, Jennea (Brandon) Mangum, Terah (Anthony) Maynard, Elijah (Carissa) Kinder, Hillary (Rob) Holden, , Tracie (Caspar) Harris, Allen Newsome, Preston Newsome, Thomas (Andrea) Brisky, Alex Brisky, Katherine (Chris) Wallace; and great-grandchildren, Sara Newsome, Makayla Mangum, Austin Newsome, Jackson Newsome, Annabelle Wallace, Maddie Wallace, Nick Pullins, Becca Newsome, Marc Maynard, Haley Maynard, Allie Wallace, Noelle Holden, Emmett Holden, Lilly Elkins, Wren Harris, Luke Kinder, and Jake Kinder; brothers Allard, Luther, and Conley Newsome; sisters Opal, Helen, and Fontella.
Fred was a member of the UMWA and worked as a coal miner for 42 years. He was a member of the Bim Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed motorcycles, playing the banjo, and a good game of chess.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday on February 10, 2023, at Danville Memorial Park, Danville, WV, with Jim Butcher officiating.