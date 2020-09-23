Essential reporting in volatile times.

FRED RUTHERFORD, 75, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on September 19, 2020. A service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, September 25, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.