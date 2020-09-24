FRED RUTHERFORD, 75, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on September 19, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Charleston, WV to the late Fred Allen Rutherford and Dorothy Marie Billups Rutherford. He graduated from South Charleston High School class of 1963. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was a member of Dunbar Nazarene Church where he served as an usher.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Clara Layne.
Fred is survived by his niece, Roenna Leeth (Allen Boggs) of St. Albans; great nephews, Cameron Layne of St. Albans and Justin Cantley (Bailey) of San Diego, CA. He also leaves behind his "other family" the Shomo family and their dog, Molly, the family was so grateful for the love and care given to Fred.
A service to Honor the Life of Fred Rutherford will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, September 25, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Rev. Chuck Britt officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others. Memories may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.