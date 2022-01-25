Fred Samples Jan 25, 2022 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FRED SAMPLES, 69, of Macon, GA, passed away January 22, 2022. Arrangements will be at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Joan Ashmore Blank Ella Juanita Bailey Scott Nancy Sue Nease Dolores Mae Carlson Bonnie Jean Linn Blank Nathan McCallister Blank James Kent Julia Shepard Greene Blank Ronnie Keith Hoffman William Howard Nahodil Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 25, 2022 Daily Mail WV County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes