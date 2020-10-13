Fred Tucker

FRED "ROOSTER" TUCKER, 78 years old, went to be with the Lord Saturday October 10, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division after a short, non-COVID related illness.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara (Kelly) Tucker; daughters, Angie Cross and Christi Shock, along with the light in his eyes, granddaughter, Macee Shock. He grew up in a coal camp in Ward, WV one of thirteen children, with parents Charles and Lorena Tucker. Surviving siblings include, Barb Mann, Sue Hudnall, and Dorothy Spearen.
Fred graduated from Cedar Grove High School, served in the US Army Reserve, worked as a supervisor at the Diamond Department Store and became an underground coal miner for the Valley Camp Coal Company. His love for the United Mine workers of American, (UMWA) led him to working as a union representative in the field with retirement in 1996. He was a member of the Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church, a devout Christian, Family Man, Friend, Gardener, Farmer, Hunter, WV Mountaineer Fan, New York Yankees Fan, and lifetime union member of the UMWA with devotion to his UMWA family. His love for family time at the beach and home for the holidays were of his favorite memories.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements for the celebration of his life. There will be a walk-through visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday October 15, with the service to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Fred Christian officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with UMWA and Military recognition service at the Mausoleum Chapel.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Also temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the WV Chapter of the American Heart Association and the Red Cross in his name.
Special blessings to the nurse and physicians at CAMC Memorial ER, CPICU, and SICU, who gave excellent care during this difficult time.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.