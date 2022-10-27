FRED VanKIRK, 87, of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2022 after a short illness.
He was born in Silverton, WV, on January 28, 1935 to the late Charles and Josephine VanKirk.
Fred is a 1953 graduate from Ravenswood High School. After high school, he served in the United States Army, where he attained the rank of Sergeant while stationed in Germany with the 2nd Armored Division. Upon returning home in 1956, he briefly worked at Kaiser Aluminum before entering West Virginia University, where he earned both a B.S. and M.S. in Civil Engineering.
After graduation from WVU in 1962, Fred and his wife, Jo Ann, moved to Seattle, Washington, where he joined the Minuteman Missile Division of The Boeing Airplane Company. However, the call of the West Virginia hills was too great, and they returned home the following year, when Fred began his professional life's true calling with the West Virginia State Road Commission (now known as the Division of Highways). He remained there until his retirement in 2005 and would tell you he enjoyed his co-workers and job so much that, with few exceptions, he never worked a day in those forty-two years.
During his career, Fred rose through the ranks from an engineer-in-training to the Chief Engineer for Planning, State Highway Engineer, State Highway Commissioner, and ultimately, Secretary of Transportation for the State of West Virginia. At the time of his retirement, he was the Division of Highways' longest serving Commissioner having served under five governors, from Gov. John D. Rockefeller, IV to Gov. Bob Wise.
Fred was proud of the key role he played in the formulation of the Appalachian Development Highway System in the 1960's. By the end of his watch, the system was nearly complete, with major construction having begun on Corridor H in the northeastern part of the state. He was also proud of his contributions toward the completion of the Interstate Highway System with his friend and mentor, Highway Commissioner William S. Ritchie in the 1980's. Through his close working relationships with the late U.S. Senator Robert C. Byrd, Governor Gaston Caperton, and Governor Bob Wise, he helped procure more than $1 billion in highway and transportation funding for West Virginia over the course of his career.
Throughout his life, Fred maintained close ties to his beloved alma mater, WVU. He served for many years as a member and chairman of the WVU Civil Engineering Advisory Committee. In 2005, he was inducted as a charter member of the WVU Academy of Civil and Environmental Engineers, which recognizes alumni for outstanding achievement within the profession. His contributions to his chosen field were further honored through the establishment of the Fred VanKirk Civil Engineering Student Scholarship Fund.
Although he was proud to have been appointed as a Kentucky Colonel, Fred left this world as a fiercely loyal West Virginian. His dedication to the state was recognized by Governors Caperton and Wise, both of whom honored him as a Distinguished West Virginian. He loved WVU Mountaineer Football, the West Virginia outdoors, and spending time at his camp on Washington Run in Jackson County.
Fred was grateful for the lasting friendships of his 1953 Ravenswood High School classmates. He was also forever thankful for the professionalism, dedication, knowledge, and accomplishments of his many co-workers and the collective employees of the West Virginia Department of Transportation. He was especially indebted to his longtime administrative assistant, Patricia O'Dell, and Deputy Secretary of Transportation, Phyllis Holmes, for their patience and good counsel.
Fred was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jo Ann Hardman VanKirk, after sixty-two years of marriage; his sisters, Elsie Knox, Edith Sayre Durst, Dorothy Crow, and Naomi Carmichael; his brothers, Charles, Robert, Paul Eugene, John Edwin, and Donald; and special nephew, Richard M. (Dick) VanKirk.
He is survived by his son, Charles Mark VanKirk of Atlanta, Georgia; his sister, Betty Barth of Parkersburg; sister-in-law, Sarah Witte of Parkersburg; and many nieces, nephews, and friends throughout West Virginia and across the country.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Fred VanKirk Civil Engineering Fund, (#35701). Contributions can be made to West Virginia University Foundation, One Waterfront Place, P.O. Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507.
Arrangements are being handled by Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Visitation will be held on Friday evening, October 28, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. Family will gather for a service at the funeral home at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 29. Interment will follow at Ravenswood Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome, or on our website at roushfuneralhome.net.