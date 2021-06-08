FREDA ANNETTE "PATSY" THOMPSON DUTTON KUHN, 82, of Ona, WV, died Friday, June 4, 2021. She was born Thursday, October 27, 1938, in Wayne County, WV. Funeral services will be conducted at Noon on Wednesday, June 9, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary 6357 East Pea Ridge Road Huntington, WV, near Barboursville, WV.
