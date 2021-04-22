Thank you for Reading.

FREDA B. WEST SCOTT, 87, of Spencer, WV, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 Service will be Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1 p.m., at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer. Burial will follow in the Eventide Cemetery in Spencer. Visiting is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In accordance with the state mandate, masks must be worn and social distancing observed.

