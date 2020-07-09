Freda (Green) Harrison

Freda (Green) Harrison
On Friday, June 26, 2020, FREDA MAE (GREEN) HARRISON passed away at the age of 79.

Freda was born on January 31, 1941, in Charleston, to Henry and Josephine Green. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great - grandchildren and loved to brag on them to everyone she spoke to.

She was an avid walker and would frequently be seen on the West Side of Charleston, walking to her favorite spots to shop and socialize, Foodland, Kroger, Fas Chek, Rite Aid and Hardee's.

In addition to her parents, Freda was preceded in death by her beloved son, Larry Harrison; and sisters, Barbara Reece and Kay Wazelle.

Survived by sons, John and Mike Harrison; sister, Joann Hines; grandchildren, Amanda, Anthony, Stephanie, Johnna, Brittany and Eric; and great - grandchildren, Trenton, Caiden, Joshua, Calilayna and Novaleigh.

A graveside service will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 on Tuesday, July 14, at 1 p.m.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.

