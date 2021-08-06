FREDA (HEWITT) CHAMP, 77, Ripley, WV, passed away August 8, 2021, at her home following an extended illness. Service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.