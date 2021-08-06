Thank you for Reading.

FREDA (HEWITT) CHAMP, 77, Ripley, WV, passed away August 8, 2021, at her home following an extended illness. Service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you