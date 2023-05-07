FREDA JUNE RAY received her wings on April 5, 2023 after a short illness. She was born Freda June Ralston on June 23, 1942 to the late Ida and Randolph Ralston.
Freda is survived by her husband of 61 years Fredrick Eugene Ray; her sister Patsy Brown of Lakeland FL; her children Jacqueline Jenkins (Eddie) of Wheelersburg OH, Fredrick Ray Jr. of Fayetteville WV, and Frank Ray (Lynda) of Charlotte NC; her grandchildren Samantha Hart, Stephen Branham II, Dustin Ray, and Taylor Ray; and great grandchildren Timothy Hart, Thomas Hart, and Trevor Hart.
Freda is a 1960 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. She retired from Kanawha County Schools in where she was a school secretary at Woodrow Wilson Junior High (1970-1989) and Stonewall Jackson Jr/Middle school (1989-1995). She then served as Executive Secretary at the Department of Education from 1995 until her retirement in 2004. She was a member of Canaan United Methodist Church where she was passionately involved with the food pantry. She served her church as Sunday school teacher and on the board in different capacities over her many years. She helped bring Kairos Prison Ministry to West Virginia and looked forward to Friday night prayer and share at Lakin State Penitentiary for Women. Even in her passing Freda continues to do for others. She donated her body to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, WV.
The family extends their appreciation to the medical staff of the CPICU at CAMC Memorial for not only their care and compassion but their accommodation of our needs.
A birthday celebration of Freda's life will be at 4 p.m., on June 23, 2023 at Canaan United Methodist Church, 401 Roane Street, Charleston, WV.