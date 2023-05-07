Thank you for Reading.

Freda June Ray
FREDA JUNE RAY received her wings on April 5, 2023 after a short illness. She was born Freda June Ralston on June 23, 1942 to the late Ida and Randolph Ralston.

Freda is survived by her husband of 61 years Fredrick Eugene Ray; her sister Patsy Brown of Lakeland FL; her children Jacqueline Jenkins (Eddie) of Wheelersburg OH, Fredrick Ray Jr. of Fayetteville WV, and Frank Ray (Lynda) of Charlotte NC; her grandchildren Samantha Hart, Stephen Branham II, Dustin Ray, and Taylor Ray; and great grandchildren Timothy Hart, Thomas Hart, and Trevor Hart.

