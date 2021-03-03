FREDA MAE BOSTIC HOLMES, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Loving mother, grandmother and sister passed away at the age of 91 due to a long illness.
Freda was born on January 24, 1930 to William "Pop" and Ufa Bostic in Sissonville, WV. She was married to Denver Holmes and together they were blessed with a daughter, Rebecca. She was a creative, caring, kind and generous homemaker to her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband, sisters Eileen Burdette and Blanche Bailey and grandson, Steven Thaxton.
She is survived by brothers, Rex and Frank Bostic; brother-in-law, Eugene Bailey; sister, Sharon Moss; daughter, Rebecca (Anthony) Thaxton; granddaughter, Kristal (George) Reeves; great-grandchildren, Austin, Emily, Gwenndolyn and Brawley; great-great grandson, Cain and many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
A small graveside gathering will be held to celebrate her life and say goodbye at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 3303 N. Grapevine Road, Sissonville, WV.
Cunningham-Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston is assisting the family. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com