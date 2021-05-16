FREDA MAE (HUDSON) WILLIAMS, 93, died April 25 in Beckley following a long illness.
Mrs. Williams was born on May 8, 1927, in Rumble, West Virginia, to Ezra Martin and Allie (Bias) Hudson. She married James A. Williams of Whitesville on Nov. 4, 1948, in Galliapolis, OH. She worked as a telephone operator in the 1940s and was an early member of the Communications Workers of America. She and her husband founded A&W Cable Television in 1969. She was a tireless worker for environmental issues affecting the people of the southern coalfields.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister Virginia (Hudson) Miniaci, and brothers Ezra, Theodore, Buren, Calvin, and Clinton Hudson.
She is survived by her sister, Maxine (Hudson) Hooker of Floral City, FL; her children, Jeanne P. Williams of Beckley and James A. Williams of Canvas, WV; grandson James Cory Williams of Fair Oaks, CA; granddaughter Crista Rae Williams of Poca, WV; and great-granddaughter Eleanor Ann Wilson of Poca.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Hospice of Southern West Virginia or to Earthjustice.
