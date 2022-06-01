FREDA MAE (KINDER) BECKETT, age 89, of South Charleston, went to be with her savior and family, on May 27, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Freda was born in South Charleston on December 8, 1932, to the late A.J. Kinder and Lucy Hill Kinder. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, John W. Beckett, her daughters Elizabeth Beckett Holcomb and Susan Beckett Shields; brother William A. Kinder; her sister in law Libby Kinder; and her brother in law, Arnold Eugene " Gene" Burdette.
She was a graduate of South Charleston High School, class of 1949. She met and married John Beckett in February 1950, they were married for 48 years. Freda loved her family and friends. She was an excellent cook, and talented seamstress, mom extraordinaire. She loved trying new recipes, Freda loved working in her flowers and her house was always clean.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Beckett Casto (John) of St. Albans; son, John W. Beckett, Jr. (Allison Darnell Beckett) of Magnolia, TX; sister, Libby Burdette of Scott Depot; brother Tom Kinder (Mary) of Durbin, WV; grandchildren, Samantha Beckett of Magnolia, TX, Hannah Beckett (Logan Darnell) of Phillipsburg, NJ, Wil Casto (Meghan Spielvogel) of Wheeling, WV, and Sam Casto (Emily Ford) of South Charleston; and numerous nieces nephews; and her faithful furry companion Ernie.
A service to honor the life of Freda will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday June 4, at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Minister Andrew Kinder officiating. Interment will follow in the Fox Hill Cemetery, South Charleston.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to HospiceCareWV.org or to The Scholarship Fund of South Charleston High School, One Eagle Way, South Charleston, WV 25309 in Memory of Freda Beckett.
The family wishes to thank the following for their assistance and kindness, nephew Bill Kinder, family friends, Liz Richard & Michele Cobb, and special thanks to Julie, Amanda, and Amber from HospiceCare "We could not have done this without you".