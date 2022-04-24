FREDA MAE PRICE REYNOLDS, 94 of Ripley, passed away April 21, 2022 at Bridgeport Health Care Center, Bridgeport, WV following a long illness.
She was born September 7, 1927 in Belgrove, Jackson County, daughter of the late Samuel and Nancy Ethel Casto Carpenter. She retired from the Jackson County Board of Education where she served as a School Cook for over 20 years. Freda was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, Ripley, where she was active in the United Methodist Women and a Communion Steward. She was a member of the School Service Personnel and loved to bake where she was known as a great cook.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rod and Angie Price of Quiet Dell, WV; grandchildren, Nathan (Tricia) Price and Shelly (Greg) Conley; great grandchildren, Hannah Price, Brady Price, JoLynn Conley and Owyn Conley; sister Frances Gray of Burley, ID; step-children Janet (Steve) Drake of Cross Lanes and Phyllis Jean Layne of Hurricane along with five step-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Price and her second husband, Everett Reynolds and her siblings, Rada Hutton, Burt Carpenter, Glada Horn, Hays Carpenter, Brady Carpenter, Celia Young and Myrtle Scarbrough.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Rev. Charles Hicks officiating. Burial will be in the Fairplain Cemetery, Ripley. Friends may call from 11 a.m., until the time of service on Monday at the Funeral Home.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff and nursing staff of Bridgeport Health Care Center and to Amedisys Hospice Care of Anmoore for the comfort and care given to Freda during her illness.
The family suggest donations in memory of Freda to the Calvary United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 205 Court St. N., Ripley, WV 25271.