FREDA MARIE MOORE, 67, of Bomont, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 4, 2021.
She was a member of Queen Shoals FG Community Church, Pastor Clark Samples Jr.
There will be a walk through visitation for friends & extended family from 1 to 2 p.m., on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Lens Creek Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow at Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.