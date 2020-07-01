FREDA MARIE MORTON, 94, of Elkview, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at home.
Freda was born at Pinch Ridge to the late Charles and Stella Hanshaw. Freda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by husband James A. Morton, along with her sisters, Delsie Mae Hersman and Marie Tofi; She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth Hanshaw, Homer Hanshaw, Ward Hanshaw, Herman Hanshaw.
She is survived by her daughter, Patty Ranson (David) of Sugarland, TX; son, James A. Morton Jr. (Pat) of Annapolis, MD; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Robert Fulton. Burial will follow at Hanshaw Family Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. P.O. Box 868, Pinch, WV 25156.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.