FREDA MAXINE WARE PERRINE, 93, of Charleston passed away August 30, 2021 at home.
Freda was born in Holly, West Virginia on January 6, 1928 to the late Albert and Roxie Beamer Ware. In addition to her parents, Freda was preceded in death by her husband Russell Perrine; sisters, Mabel Ware, Ruby Dodrill, and Frankie Ware; brothers, Letcher Ware, and Lee Ware; and a nephew, Christian Lee Dodrill.
Left to cherish her memory are her aunt, Mary Beamer of Ohio; sister-in-law, Alice Lou Ware; nieces, Beth Atkins (Larry), Rebecca Sprankle (Terry); nephews, Russell Ware (Lisa), and Rick Ware (Diane); several great-nieces and nephews; several great-great-nieces and nephews; and special niece/caregiver, Sharon Miller.
Freda graduated from Sutton High School in 1946 and worked for a short time at Midway Hotel in Sutton before marrying her husband in May of 1947. She was a member of Fairview Methodist Church where she was very active with the women's groups. Freda was an excellent seamstress, cross stitcher, and crafter. Freda held family and church in high esteem.
Special thanks to the caregivers that took excellent care of Freda during her short illness.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387 or to a local church/charity.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV, with Chaplain Pete Thompson officiating.