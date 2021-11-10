FREDA MILDRED TAYLOR, of Elkview, passed away at her home on November 6, 2021, in the presence of her daughters, following a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Freda was born on December 27, 1929, in Clay, WV. Her predeceased parents are the late Samuel Ayres Ramsey and Lizzie Gill Ramsey. In addition to her parents, Freda was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil A. Taylor; siblings Lou Williams, Watson Ramsey, Josephine Johnson, Waitman Ramsey, Goldie Facemire, Jimmy Ramsey, Ruby Myers, Samuel Ramsey and Doris Sloan.
Freda is survived by her daughters, Sandra Harper of Kanawha City, Deanna Taylor Pitman (Steve) of Kanawha City and grandchildren: Katrina Bowers (Cody) of Charleston, Jacob Pitman (Sasha) of Charleston, Sarah Pitman of Charlotte, NC, great-grandson Jackson Bowers and Kevin Sloan, her nephew she considered a son. She is also survived by sister, Betty Hall, of Kanawha City, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved greatly.
Since 1954, Freda lived on Woodland Avenue and considered several long-time neighbors her family, as they meant the world to her.
She was a proud graduate of Clay County High School, class of 1948, and always enjoyed attending class reunions with her classmates. Freda retired from Columbia Gas Transmission with 30 years' service and thoroughly enjoyed her TCO days.
Freda was a member of Elkview Baptist Church for many years. She loved her Church family and over the past 60 years served in many capacities.
Like many of her generation, her work ethic was amazing. Following her retirement, she became involved in the Elk River Community Center. As a board member for many years, she loved the friendships she made at the Center and enjoyed working alongside many friends that enriched her retirement years.
Freda and her husband built their home together in 1954 and she loved her Elkview community. She was widowed in 1964 and devoted herself to her daughters and grandchildren and was happiest when she could be with them.
The family would like to thank Freda's caregivers for making her final years in her home possible; Barbara, Cindy, Lana, Jill and Tressie went above and beyond to keep her happy and safe.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be a graveside service at Elk Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum on Wednesday, November 10 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Elk River Community Center, 1058 Main Street, Elkview, WV.