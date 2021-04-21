FREDA ROSE JOHNSON, 66, of Sparta, Tennessee, formerly of Charleston passed away April 18, 2021 in CAMC Memorial HospiceCare after a short illness.
Freda was born December 10, 1954 in Charleston to the late Raymond and Katherine Nunley Rose. In addition to her parents, Freda was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Johnson.
Freda was a member of the Bible Center Church, Charleston. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, going to the Outer Banks, and Fishing/Camping.
Left to cherish her memory are sons, Lucas Wood of Asheville, North Carolina, and Joshua Wood of Sparta, Tennessee; step-son, Brandon Johnson of Charleston; grandchildren, Sophia Wood and Nick Johnson; furry four legged Pomeranian, Penny Lane; sisters, Marie Burdette (Skip) of Winfield, Linda Sword (John) of Dupont City, Sharon O'Daniels of Charleston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Richard Thompson, Reverend John Sword, and Scott Tittle officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at Noon on Friday at the Funeral Home.
