FREDA VIRGINIA SLATER, 91, of Guthrie, passed away on August 27, 2020 at home.
She was born December 11, 1929 in Guthrie.
Freda was a born again Christian, being saved at an old fashion altar, at an old fashion revival, at an old fashion church, The Second Creek Community Church in Sissonville, on July 28, 1998. She attended Crossroads Community Church in Sissonville until she could no longer, due to two back injuries.
Freda retired from the office of Dr. R.E. Hamrick. Her first public job was at Bonham's Dairy, which was owned by her uncle and aunt, Albert Tandy Bonham and Edith Esta (Fisher) Bonham. In the 1950's, she was a manager at Frontier Drive-In Theater. In the 1960's, Freda was in the first group of female school bus drivers hired by the Kanawha County Board of Education. She also worked many years as a pharmacy tech at Lowman's Drugstore. Freda and her husband, Hubert, also owned a service station in Guthrie from 1959-1990.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Slater, who she married on August 8, 1946 in Kanawha County; one stillborn son; mother, Ida Lee Boggess; father, Arthur Loatus Fisher; step-fathers, Nelson Guy Ransbottom, Arnold Webster Asbury and Sherden Roscoe Boggess; great-granddaughter, McKinlee Grace Petry; paternal sister, Dorothy Mae (Fisher) Howrey; maternal siblings, Betty Jo Phillips, Harold Arthur Ransbottom, James Guy Ransbottom and Everett Sherman Ransbottom. Freda was the last surviving grandchild of John Wesley Fisher and Martha Mae (Hill) Fisher of Jackson County; maternal grandparents, Charles Andrew Peyton and Virginia Bell (Marion) Peyton of Guthrie.
Freda is survived by her son and caregiver for the last six years and five months, Karl Hubert Slater; maternal siblings, Mary Newhouse, Joseph Ransbottom, Loretta Smith and Arnold Asbury II; along with 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Psalm 71:9 Cast me not off in time of old age: forsake me not when my strength faileth.
Karl would like to thank my mother's niece, Becky Thaxton, Kathy Snidow of Visiting Angels, along with Nikki Adams and Mary Montley of Hospice, for the wonderful and compassionate care they gave to my mother. Becky gave my mother the same care that she would have given to her own mother. Nikki and Mary are what Hospice nurses should be and what other Hospice nurses should strive to be.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, August 31, at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.