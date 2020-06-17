Freddie Easley

FREDDIE EASLEY, 80, of Dunbar, passed away on June 15, 2020. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Collins, Carol - 2 p.m., Prosperity Baptist Church, Big Springs.

Gunnoe Jr., Arnie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Kincaid, Mary - 2 p.m., Montgomery Christian Church.

McNeely, Faytena - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Price, Gladys - 11 a.m., Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton.

Skinner, Yvonne - 1 p.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Flat Fork.