FREDDIE EASLEY, 80, of Dunbar, passed away on June 15, 2020. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funerals for Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Collins, Carol - 2 p.m., Prosperity Baptist Church, Big Springs.
Gunnoe Jr., Arnie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Kincaid, Mary - 2 p.m., Montgomery Christian Church.
McNeely, Faytena - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Price, Gladys - 11 a.m., Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton.
Skinner, Yvonne - 1 p.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Flat Fork.