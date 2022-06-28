FREDDIE JOE NICHOLS, 82, of Ida. LA. passed away on May 27, 2022 Formally from Clay, West Virginia. He graduated in 1958 from Clay County High School, Clay, WV. He was a Veteran of U.S. Army. Was preceded in dead by wife, Judy, his son, Freddie J. Nichols, II, along with his parents Woodrow and Perdetia Davis Nichols, of Clay, he was also preceded in death his brothers, Philip Larry Nichols, Woodrow D. Nichols, Delanor W. Nichols, Sr., David M. Nichols, and Charles Gaynell Nichols, Three sister-in-laws, Nancy, Mary and Norma and two nephew's Richard Nichols and Jeffrey Nichols.
He was survived by his sons, James W. Nichols of Philippines. Andrew John Nichols, N, Adopted daughter Robin Harris, (Louisiana), Tammy Leigh Steel (Arkansas), Rock Kerr, (Michigan), Grandchildren Chantilly Lace Whittle (Lacey) Freddie Joe Nichols, III, Sarah Nichols, Malaya Nichols, Christine Nichols, Hillary Langford, Jenna Langford, Nelson Kerr, Zachery Nichols, Andrew Nichols, Kenneth Nichols, Rebecca Nichols and Janelle Nichols and Josiah Harris and Naomi Harris and many great grandchildren, too many to count. He is also, survived by his sister, Linda Hunt (Gene) of Charleston, WV, and Robert J. Nichols and (Janie) of Pinch, WV, 4 nieces and 5 nephews, many great-nieces and great nephews.
Graveside service will be in the Nichols Cemetery, Clay, WV on July 2, at 1 p.m..