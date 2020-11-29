FREDDIE LEE WHITE of Logan died Wednesday, November 25 after a long illness. He was born September 27, 1934 to Hurxtle and Elvira White McNealy, and started in broadcasting by age 5. He attended West Virginia University and finished an undergraduate and graduate degree from Marshall. Fred served 6 years in the U.S. Army Reserves and worked as a teacher at Logan High School for 34 years. At LHS he became the "Voice of the Wildcats" and was inducted into the Wildcat Hall of Fame for his service. He attended First Baptist Church of Logan since birth and served in leadership roles in his 60 years of membership.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carol Ann White, and her infant son. He leaves his wife of 55 years, Margie; one daughter, Kimberly Ann Swindell of Teays Valley; son-in-law Chris Swindell; one granddaughter, Kelly Swindell, of Lexington, Kentucky; and fur baby grand dogs, Skittles and Lady. His life is proof that greatness is not what we achieve or amass but is, instead, best measured by how we invest in those around us. Cue the closing credits. The on-air mic is dark for the last time.
Evans Funeral Home managed arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Fred's wishes were for donations to any charity in his honor.