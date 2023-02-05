FREDDIE MORRIS DOSS 81, of St. Albans, West Virginia, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Freddie was born August 7, 1941, in Greenview, WV, to Elmer Rexall Doss and Maxine Mae McMellon Doss. After a 40-plus year career with the U.S. Army National Guard, he retired ranked at Chief Warrant Officer 4. Freddie excelled in fast-pitch softball as a pitcher for many years. He coached high school girls' fast-pitch softball and helped over 60 girls earn athletic scholarships and placements in college. Freddie's talented and charismatic personality carried him through a lifetime of adventures. He loved to dance, and in high school, he appeared on Dick Clark's American Bandstand. He loved time spent outdoors, especially gardening with his wife and hunting and fishing with his son, grandson, and lifelong friends.
Freddie's surviving family include the love of his life, wife Alicia Anne Yeager Doss; son, Freddie Morris Doss, Jr. and Tammy of St. Albans, WV; grandchildren, Olivia Doss of Brooklyn, NY; Lucas and Megan Doss of Barboursville, WV; great-grandchild, Colter Silas Doss; sisters Karen Sue Doss of Alum Creek, WV; Diana Lucas and Carrie Maggard of Lexington, KY; Cathy Lucas and Lynn Rogers of Charlotte, NC; and Pam and Mick Robinson of Fort Myers, FL; nieces Amia Obrian; Angie and Jay Meredith; great-niece Brooke Keesee; and great-nephew Zachary Keesee.
In addition to his parents, Freddie was preceded in death by his brother, Jerald Wayne Doss; sister-in-law, Patsy Lycans Doss; and niece, Kelly Dawn Helms.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Bartlett Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Chaplain Bruce Reed officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.