Thank you for Reading.

Freddie Morris Doss
SYSTEM

FREDDIE MORRIS DOSS 81, of St. Albans, West Virginia, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Freddie was born August 7, 1941, in Greenview, WV, to Elmer Rexall Doss and Maxine Mae McMellon Doss. After a 40-plus year career with the U.S. Army National Guard, he retired ranked at Chief Warrant Officer 4. Freddie excelled in fast-pitch softball as a pitcher for many years. He coached high school girls' fast-pitch softball and helped over 60 girls earn athletic scholarships and placements in college. Freddie's talented and charismatic personality carried him through a lifetime of adventures. He loved to dance, and in high school, he appeared on Dick Clark's American Bandstand. He loved time spent outdoors, especially gardening with his wife and hunting and fishing with his son, grandson, and lifelong friends.

Tags

Recommended for you