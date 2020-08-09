FREDDIE V. COX, 73, of Nitro, WV passed away with his loving wife of 43 years, Cheryl by his side, Monday, August 3, 2020 at home of Pancreatic and Liver Cancer after a three-month diagnosis. Fred grew up in Glasgow, WV graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 1965.
Fred retired from the US Postal Service with 34 years of service, served in the Army National Guard, attended South Ruffner Church, and loved to sing in the choir.
He was preceded in death by his ex-wife Linda Ross Cox Skiles, infant daughter Melissa, his father Elijah Cox, his father-in-law and mother-in-law James and Dorothy Miller, son Jeff Boggs, brothers-in-law Carl Roe and Scott Miller.
In addition to his wife Cheryl, he is survived by his mother Evelyn Cox of Glasgow, WV, son James Cox (Debbie) of Cross Lanes, son Larry Boggs of Nitro, daughter Alexandrea Cox Brown (Michael) of IL, sisters Doreen Roe of Glasgow, Mary Smith (Chuck) of Belle, brother Eddie Cox (Debbie) of Weston, WV, grandchildren Aiden James Brown, Mae Elliott Brown of IL, Dylan and Jacob Cox of NC, Taylor Boggs of Nitro, Kristin Boggs of FL, Makala Boggs of OH, Matthew Church of Cross Lanes, Frankie Ralston of Nitro, Savanah Campbell of IL, sisters in law, Evelyn Ralston (Frank) of Nitro, Kathy Taylor (Ralph) of Dunbar, Mildred Shelton (Chuck) of Oak Hill, brother- in-law Jim (Gail) of FL and a host of nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Friends ..where would the list begin.
The family wants to thank family and friends for their love and prayers and Hospice for all their care during Fred's illness.
