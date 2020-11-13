FREDDY G. BERRY, age, 77, entered peacefully into his eternal rest on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Hubbard Hospice House after complications he suffered from a hemorrhagic stroke on October. 16, 2020. The family has lost a link in the chain of the Berry siblings and are heartbroken.
He was born in Madison and was the son of the late Earl and Lucille Roberts Berry of Mud River. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by daughter Debby; daughter-in-law Roxanne (Kenny); and granddaughter Felisha Berry.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hale Berry; his sons, Kenny and Chris Berry; and daughters, Robin Berry and Paula Wiley; grandsons, Freddy Dale (Ashley) Berry, Dr. Gregory (Kerri) Parkins, Gunners Mate Second Class Petty Officer Matthew Berry, and Kyle Wade; granddaughters, Karla (Jason) Sparks, Danielle Berry, Alandra Robinson, and Catelyn Berry; five great-grandsons; five great-granddaughters; one stepson Johnny; and four step-daughters, Lisa, Kim, Angie and Judy, who loved and considered him a very gracious, whitty and kind man who loved God and the beauty of His creation and saw and felt the love he had for their Mother, her children, and grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: brothers, Gary (Patty) Berry, Tobe (Irene) Berry, and Philip (Tammy) Berry; sisters, Bonnie (Leon) Dolin, Sue Ann (Eugene) Boggs, Sharon (David) Miller, Sandy (Harold) Young, and Kathy (Maysel Jr.) Saunders. He was uncle Freddy to a host of nephews and nieces and a friend to many.
Freddy loved to play the guitar and sing especially around a campfire. He will forever be missed by his friends and family.
He was a member of the Mud River Church of Christ. He loved the Lord and his church family very much. He and his wife Carolyn were both 1963 Scott High School graduates and would have been married twelve years November 9. Only God could have loved him more than she did. He retired in 1996 from the coal industry after having worked in several Boone County Mines as a miner and many years as a supervisor where he made many lifelong friends.
In accordance with his wishes he will be cremated with remains buried and marked with a tombstone at the Roberts Family Cemetery on Mud River at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 14.
Due to the covid pandemic the family will hold a private family only graveside service with Gary Berry and Eddy Vickers officiating. It is being asked that everyone practice social distancing and wear a mask for your safety and the safety of others.
In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in honor of Freddy Berry to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and mail to: 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 or donate online at www.stjude.org.
The sunset of Freddy's life has gone down but we will always feel and see the reflection of his life.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family with these arrangements. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.