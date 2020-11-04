Frederick Allen Carte

FREDERICK ALLEN "FRED" CARTE, 63, of Cross Lanes, WV, passed away October 31, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston. Born April 26, 1957 in Charleston, he was the son of the late Franklin Allen and Harriett Drena Vanbibber Carte. Fred worked for BB&T for 44 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid WV football fan. Fred was a loving husband, father and proud granddad; his grandkids were his pride and joy. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carolyn Carte; daughters, April (Shawn) Hager of Nitro, WV and Amber (Derek) Bailey of Winfield, WV; sister, Deborah Gail Fridley of Charleston; grandchildren, Reagan, Landon and Carson; nephews, Robert and Jeffrey Fridley, and his faithful four-legged companion, Maggie. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, at Maranatha Fellowship 2910 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV, with Pastor Darren Powell, officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to services at the church. Due to Covid-19, please follow all recommended guidelines from the State of WV and the local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask for your safety and the safety of others. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston. Memorial contributions may be made in Fred's honor to the American Stroke Association. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
