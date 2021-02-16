FREDERICK BEECHER CHILES JR., musician and educator, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at his home in Dunbar.
Affectionately known as "Beecher", he was born and raised in Montgomery, WV, the eldest child of the late Frederick Beecher Chiles Sr. and Vanory Jackson Chiles. There was always music in the Chiles home, ranging from Chopin to Duke Ellington and Count Basie. So, it was not surprising that Beecher started piano lessons at the age of six. His musical journey continued in concert and marching bands throughout his early education at Simmons High School and Montgomery High School, during which time he started his first garage band, The Contours. Though Fred Sr. had planned for Beecher to be a doctor, life had other plans.
As a college student, Beecher earned a B.A. in Music and Music Education from West Virginia State College. At State, he met the love of his life, Elaine Maddox, in 1966. During their marriage, Beecher formed numerous traveling bands and trios, and in 1976, opened The Music Shoppe in Montgomery which cultivated hundreds of pianists, musicians and vocalists in the Fayette County area.
An avid boater, Beecher spent many weekends and holidays on the Kanawha River aboard the L'Elaina with family and friends. He found great joy in gardening and planted hundreds of bulbs and flowers each year, creating a bountiful blooming landscape overlooking the Kanawha. Beecher never met a stranger. Seemingly, mundane trips to the hardware store would turn into hours after Beecher talked and offered "advice" to friends and others he just met. His boisterous and outgoing personality lent itself to enduring lifelong friendships and a call to civic duty.
Beecher served on the Board of Montgomery General Hospital and Charleston's Family YMCA, President of the Montgomery Rotary Club, and Ward 1 Council Member of the Dunbar City Council.
Beecher also served the church in the roles of organist, choir director and minister of music for over 40 years; serving at First Baptist Church, Calvary Episcopal Church, and Montgomery Presbyterian Church in Montgomery; and, St. James Episcopal Church and St. Christopher Episcopal Church in Charleston.
Beecher was the Choral Music Director for Dupont High School where many knew him as directing The Bellairs, Dupont's Show Choir. When Riverside High School was completed, Beecher was named the Band Director of Riverside High School where he remained for 13 years. After "failing" at retirement, he worked as a substitute at several schools in Kanawha County, most recently as a full-time substitute at Westside Middle School.
He was initiated into the Charleston Alumnae Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated, in April 1980, and has served as President of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, known as the Boul .
Beecher "fought the good fight" against metastatic cancer and is survived by his loving wife Elaine of Dunbar, WV, daughters Aleasa Chiles (Neal Attfield) of Alexandria, VA, and Christie Chiles-Twillie (Manuel Twillie) of Chicago, IL, grandchildren Alexandra Nykole Feggins, Aliya Gabrielle Feggins and Alassane Frederick Chiles Twillie, sisters Paulette Chiles Mabry and Leahgreatta Chiles Hairston (Jerome), a legacy of loving cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, an overflowing number of friends, former students, and church family.
The Chiles family extends love and appreciation to all who supported Beecher during his illness; including, family, friends, neighbors, caregivers and the staff of HospiceCare West Virginia. The family thanks each of you for providing care, comfort, meals, hugs, conversation and assisting with the many errands and grocery store runs.
A walk-through memorial visitation honoring Beecher's life will be held at Keller Funeral Home, 1236 Myers Avenue, Dunbar, WV 25064, on Thursday, February 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required for all who attend.
A private memorial service and interment will be held for family members.
Flowers may be sent to Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Memorial contributions in the name of Frederick Chiles may be made to any of the following:
CAMC Cancer Center Foundation, 3414 Staunton Ave. SE, Charleston, WV 25304. (https://camcfoundation.org/about/ways-to-support/camc-cancer-center/donate-cancer/.
HospiceCare West Virginia, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston, WV 25312. (https://www.hospicecarewv.org/make-donation/ ).
St. Christopher Episcopal Church, 821 Edgewood Dr., Charleston, WV 25302
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Please visit the website to view the obituary and memorial video tribute.