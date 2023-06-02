Frederick Burns Hughes Jun 2, 2023 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FREDERICK BURNS HUGHES, 83, of Falling Rock went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hopice Care CAMC Memorial with family by his side.Frederick attended Clendenin Church of the Nazarene, and was a 59 year member of the Pipeline Union 798. He worked for nine years at the Elk Refinery.He is preceded in death by his parents; Thomas and Freda Hughes, as well as brother, John Hughes.He is survived by his loving wife Lillian Hughes, nieces, Nancy Currie, and Jennifer K. Hughes, nephews, Joseph Hughes (Jennifer), and John R. Williams Jr. sister in law, Connie Cook.A funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Larue officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, June 5, 2023 at Clendenin Memorial Park.Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m., on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Shaaran Jackson Burger David Keith Sowards Jr. Timothy (Tim) Jackson Barker Larry Allen Conard Lessie "Tot" Lawson Yvonne Carolyn Crouch Cheryl Lee Fizer Mahon Brett Darrell Patton Phyllis Jean Bailey Gibson David Keith Sowards Jr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring