FREDERICK DONOVAN "DON" RAINES, of Hurricane, WV passed away on June 26, 2021 at the age of 82 years old. He was born on May 8, 1939 the son of Charles D. and Edna L. Raines. He is survived by his brother Charles "Duke" Raines and his wife Jeanni of Hurricane, niece Teresa Harris and husband Chris of Hurricane, a cousin Bonnie Hutchison of Ohio, and many, many friends around the world. Don attended college and became a very talented landscape architect and worked in New York City. He could name any tree, plant or flower and always appreciated nature and the creation around him. He traveled to many countries abroad and found beauty no matter where he went. His appreciation for this beauty was heightened even more when he learned about his creator, Jehovah God. On August 23, 1975 he dedicated his life and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and used his talents locally and abroad to landscape places of worship all over the world. He also devoted the remainder of his life zealously helping others to know about his loving creator and what Jehovah's purpose is for the earth and mankind. We will all miss his humor, his unique laugh and his loving generosity. Thanks to all of those who cared for Don during his failing health. Out of an abundance of caution because of the pandemic and love for our neighbors, there will be a virtual memorial service in the coming weeks. For information on how to view this service, please email Joe Bentley at jbentley135@suddenlink.net or Ed Hicks at millcreekhicks@gmail.com
