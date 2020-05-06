Frederick "Doug" Gillispie

FREDERICK DAVID "DOUG" GILLISPIE, 81, of Julian, passed away May 3, 2020, at home.
He was preceded in death by parents Hayward and Norma Gillispie and brother Robert Gillispie.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren, Todd (Michelle) and David Gillispie, Chad (Kim) and Zachary Gillispie (great-granddaughter, Tatum Gillispie), and Tiffany (Tim) Elijah and Dylan Price, all of Julian; brother, Chuck Gillispie; nieces, Sharon and Debbie Gillispie; and nephews Mike, Aaron, Adam, and Anthony Gillispie.
Doug loved hunting, fishing, Nascar, and all sports, but especially the sports his grandkids played. He was affectionately known as "Popaw Doug" or "Daddy Doug" to many of the kids involved in those sports.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Hill Cemetery, Julian, with Pastor Chuck Gillispie officiating.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.