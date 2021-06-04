FREDERICK "FREDDIE" LAYRUE YOUNG, 72 of Cross Lanes passed away peacefully, at home, on June 2, 2021, after a long illness.
Freddie, also known as "Crash Young", was a lifelong resident of Cross Lanes and 1966 Graduate of Nitro High School.
Freddie was a loving husband, father, PaPa, and Grandpa. He was a selfless man and the "Rock" of the Young family. His love and devotion to his family was evident in his self-sacrificing desire to provide for them. He was a kind and generous man, willing to help others. He was not bashful in admitting he was not book smart. However, he more than made up for it in his hands- on life experiences. His positive attitude, ambition, and hands on experience provided him the means necessary to fulfill lifelong achievements. Freddie was instrumental in the lives of many who knew him. Many looked to him for guidance and considered him as a great mentor.
Throughout the years, Freddie was an active supporter of his Cross Lanes Community. He was a volunteer fireman for the Tyler Mt. Fire Dept. (where he helped build the first section of the fire station) He also showed his support by sponsoring ball teams for Cross Lanes Little League. What started as a sponsorship of a local, race car driver, Harold Redman, ended up being a passion for Freddie. His love for racing led to many weekends, with his family, cheering on Redman, at the local dirt tracks.
Freddie was a motivated and hard worker. He began working at a young age, landing odd jobs in his neighborhood, from mowing grass to plowing gardens. He ventured on to washing vehicles at Pure Oil Station at Charleston's 5 Corners, and "Honey Dipping" (as he called it) for Cadle Sanitary. He would further add to his resume when he commenced work in the Oil and Gas Field. He began his oilfield journey as a "Roughneck" for Ray Brothers in the late 1960's. Freddie would continue in the Oil and Gas Industry until reaching his goal of owning and operating his own wireline business. In 1982 he started Young's Wireline (with locations in Charleston, WV, Buckhannon WV and Paintsville, KY,) becoming one of the largest independently owned wireline service companies in the eastern part of United States. In 1998, he sold out to Key Energy, where he remained employed until his retirement. Freddie was proud of the accomplishments he achieved during his career, but his greatest accomplishment, the one he was most proud of, was his family. He will be missed beyond measure and his love and legacy will live on.
Freddie was born January 9, 1949, in Charleston, WV. On June 2, 2021, he was reunited in Heaven with his father Harold Young, mother Celia Carpenter Young, sister Brenda Young Keith, and brother Jeff Young.
He is survived by his devoted wife and friend, June Gray Young; son, Frederick Todd Young; and daughter, Tamara Young, both of Cross Lanes. Grand children, Baylee Lindsey (Cheynne) of Dunbar, Luke (Samara) of Sissonville and Colton Willard of Cross Lanes; great - grandchildren Mia Young, Amelia, Jamison, and Marley Lindsey. 5 Nieces, 4 nephews, numerous great nieces, great nephews, cousins and multitude of friends.
A Funeral Service celebrating his life will be 11 a.m., Monday, June 7, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Jeff Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will be 2 - 4 p.m., Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Eggleston, Kanawha Hospice Care, Kimmie Grinstead, and Kristen Thornton for their care and loving support. An extra special thank you to, Destiny Runyon, RN, for her genuine care and compassion. Destiny was a truly a blessing sent from God to care for Freddie during his final days.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Kanawha Hospice Care at 1606 Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.