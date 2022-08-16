Thank you for Reading.

Frederick H. Burgess
FREDERICK H. "FRED" BURGESS, 72, Bancroft passed away Sunday August 14, 2022 at CAMC Teays Valley. He was a 1969 graduate of Poca High School and was a member of Carpenters Local 1207 in Charleston. He loved working with wood and working in his sawmill. Fred was a Christian and loved to read the Bible. His greatest joy in life was his grandchildren that he loved and adored.

He was the son of the late Burl Burgess and Jackie Gibson Burgess.

