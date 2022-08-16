Frederick H. Burgess

FREDERICK H. "FRED" BURGESS, 72, Bancroft passed away Sunday August 14, 2022 at CAMC Teays Valley. He was a 1969 graduate of Poca High School and was a member of Carpenters Local 1207 in Charleston. He loved working with wood and working in his sawmill. Fred was a Christian and loved to read the Bible. His greatest joy in life was his grandchildren that he loved and adored.
He was the son of the late Burl Burgess and Jackie Gibson Burgess.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Burgess; daughter, Beth (Adam) Ford of Red House; son, Jacob (Amanda) Burgess of Rock Branch; step daughter, Natasha (Steven) Looney of Lebanon VA; step sons, Jamie (Brandi) Johnson of Meadowview VA and Robbie (Nikki) Johnson of Lebanon VA; grandchildren, AJ Ford, Anthony Ford, Andrew Burgess, Christopher Johnson, Anna Johnson, Colby Johnson, Brentlee Johnson, Tavi Johnson and Emmi Johnson.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday August 17, at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor James Legg officiating. Burial will follow in New Antioch Cemetery, Red House. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Eleanor.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.