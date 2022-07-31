Thank you for Reading.

Frederick James "Fred" Joseph
FREDERICK JAMES "FRED" JOSEPH, age 93 of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away peacefully with his loving wife Sara by his side on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Fred, the son of Ameen and Nahia Joseph, was born February 7, 1929, in Eskdale, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ameen "Joe" Joseph, Jr. and Adle Joseph and his sisters Waudad Ameen, Idell Hamady, and Lucille Joseph.

