Frederick James Tulley
FREDERICK JAMES "FREDDY" TULLEY, 67, of Julian, departed this world for Heaven on August 6, 2022, surrounded by family and close friends.

Freddy was born on September 5, 1954, to Henson and Virginia Tulley. He was a 1972 Scott High graduate, voted Mr. Scottonian by his peers and captain of the football team. After graduation, he worked for A.C. Griffith & Son, then went on to work beneath the beautiful mountains of West Virginia as a coal miner for 15 years and later became an independent construction contractor. During this time, he met his beloved wife and soulmate, Janet, who he married on May 26, 1978. For the 29 remaining years of his work life, Freddy was the co-owner on Spruce River Market with his brother and best friend, Vic. Freddy received a kidney transplant on August 8, 1996, which blessed him and his family with nearly 27 extra years of life and memories. Most importantly, Freddy was a born-again Christian and knew the love of Jesus.

