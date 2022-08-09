Frederick James Tulley

FREDERICK JAMES "FREDDY" TULLEY, 67, of Julian, departed this world for Heaven on August 6, 2022, surrounded by family and close friends.
Freddy was born on September 5, 1954, to Henson and Virginia Tulley. He was a 1972 Scott High graduate, voted Mr. Scottonian by his peers and captain of the football team. After graduation, he worked for A.C. Griffith & Son, then went on to work beneath the beautiful mountains of West Virginia as a coal miner for 15 years and later became an independent construction contractor. During this time, he met his beloved wife and soulmate, Janet, who he married on May 26, 1978. For the 29 remaining years of his work life, Freddy was the co-owner on Spruce River Market with his brother and best friend, Vic. Freddy received a kidney transplant on August 8, 1996, which blessed him and his family with nearly 27 extra years of life and memories. Most importantly, Freddy was a born-again Christian and knew the love of Jesus.
Freddy was preceded in death by his parents, Henson and Virginia Tulley, nephew Josh Tulley and great-nephew Austin Tulley.
He is survived by his devoted and beloved wife of 44 years, Janet Tulley; brother, Victor Tulley and wife Tammie, sister, Susan Nehus and husband Eddie, and brother, Douglas Tulley and wife Gayl; sister-in-law Sue Travis, brother-in-law Mike Travis and wife Linda; nieces Sara Davis (Mike), Samantha Harvey (Cody), Heather Carson, Michele Travis (Vito Cammarota), nephews Nicholas Tulley (Brandy), Nathan Schichtel (Heather), Sean Travis (Jenn); great-nieces and nephews Lillian and Tucker Davis, Annalee and Logan Tulley, Claire Grant, Addison Schichtel, Linsay, Cara and Landon Brearly, Chase and Jake Cammarota, and Carter and MaKenna Travis; and special friend who he saw more as a son, Terry Castle.
Freddy was a resilient man, who never let a challenge stop him from living his life to the fullest. He was a man of many hobbies and passions. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, boater and lover of WVU Football. He was very creative and always daydreaming of his next project. He was constantly using his talent of wood-working to make treasures for family and friends. Freddy adored his dogs, and he and Janet loved taking them on trips out into the woods to go camping and fishing or on rides on their side by side. Freddy was a storyteller like none other, a gift-giver, had a knack for making anyone laugh, would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need, and loved his family and friends hard.
Freddy's life will be honored on Thursday, August 11. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the service will be held at 2 p.m. at Handley Funeral Home, with a graveside ceremony to follow in Danville Memorial Park at Danville. West Madison Baptist Church will host a reception after the graveside ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the WoundedWarriorProject.org or to the National Kidney Foundation at www.Kidney.org.