FREDERICK M. BUCKLEY, 83, of Mt. Hope, WV passed away on Christmas morning December 25, 2021, at Beckley VA Medical Center. Fred was born November 17, 1938, in Alloy, WV to George and Freda Buckley.
He was a handsome ladies' man at Gauley Bridge High School where he played football. He left his home and school to enlist in the military. He served his country with love, honor, and pride first as a U.S. SOLDIER and then as a U.S. MARINE. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and received an honorable discharge. Fred loved picking and joking, laughing, hunting, fishing, and going for drives to look around and helping people.
Fred was a member of the Mt. Hope Wesleyan Church where he attended for many years and held many positions; also attending Lansing Baptist Church where one of his dearest friends was pastor.
Fred is preceded in death by his father, George Buckley, stepfather Carl Valentine, Mother Freda Buckley Valentine, father-in-law Earl Browning, mother-in-law Helen Harrah Browning, infant sister Betty CarolBuckley, brother George "Buck" Buckley, sister-in-law Pearl Buckley, brother-in-law Pete Estep, Brother-in-law Paul David Browning, sister-in-law Pennie Browning Alspaugh, daughter-in-law Carolyn Kay Gibson Buckley and his wife of 55 years Pauline Lorriane Browning Buckley.
Those who are mourning and loved him are his faithful dog, Shadow, his children, Steve Buckley, and his wife Lisa of Miami, OK., Lazenda Smith and her husband Eddie of Letart, WV., Marvona Poff and her husband Michel of Stafford, VA, Juddie Buckley of Oak Hill. His sister Loretta Wyatt and her husband Arvel of Welch, WV and his sister Linda Estep of Charlton Heights, WV. His Grandchildren, Alyssa Buckleyof San Diego, CA., Caleb Kees and his wife Courtney of Bluefield WV, Travis Buckley and his wife of Kelleyof Charleston WV, Simeon Kees and his wife Sydnee of Fairland, OK, Joshua Buckley and his wife Tiffanyof Montgomery, WV, Megan Poff of Stafford, VA, Eli Kees and his fianc Kaytlin Wilson of Oak Hill, WVand Olivia Kees of Oak Hill, WV. His great grandchildren Saraj, Xander, Athena and Elias, all of whom belong to Caleb and Courtney Kees. Fred is also blessed with nieces and nephews who loved him and too many special friends to name.
Pallbearers inclue Juddie Buckley, Travis Buckley, Joshua Buckley, John Wilson, Caleb Kees, Simeon Kees, Eli Kees and Eddie Smith.
Pastor Kenny Hayes will be officiating the services.
Graveside Services on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Montgomery Memorial Gardens in Montgomery, WV.
Online condolence can be left for the family at www.penningtonsmithfuneralhome.com